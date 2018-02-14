Mercedes to recall 1,480 vehicles in Russia: watchdog

Automaker Mercedes-Benz will recall 1,480 of its V-Klasse minivans sold in Russia in 2014 and 2015 due to a possible fault with the driver's airbag, Russia's standards agency said on Wednesday.

Mercedes in Russia said they had no immediate comment.

