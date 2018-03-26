Mercedes to recall 4,419 vehicles in Russia: watchdog

Automaker Mercedes-Benz will recall 4,419 of its C-class and GLC-class vehicles in Russia due to a possible fault with the driver's airbag, Russia's standards agency said on Monday.

