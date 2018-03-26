Mercedes to recall 4,419 vehicles in Russia: watchdog

Mercedes to recall 4,419 vehicles in Russia: watchdog

Automaker Mercedes-Benz will recall 4,419 of its C-class and GLC-class vehicles in Russia due to a possible fault with the driver's airbag, Russia's standards agency said on Monday.

The 88th Geneva International Motor Show
The logo of Mercedes-Benz is pictured on a car during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber)

Source: Reuters

