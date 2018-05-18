Mercedes to restart Alabama SUV plant next week after parts shortage

Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz SUV plant in Alabama will resume production next week, the company said on Thursday, after being down this week because of parts shortages caused by a fire at a key supplier.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant outside Tuscaloosa will gradually ramp up production as parts begin to arrive next week, the company said in a statement.

The same May 2 fire, at a Meridian Magnesium Products plant in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, caused Ford Motor Co to lose more than a week of production of its highly profitable F-series pickup trucks at three U.S. plants.

After parts production restarted at the Michigan plant and at another Meridian plant in Britain, Ford Motor Co said it would resume truck production at one plant on Friday and two others on Monday.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Will Dunham)