Mercedes US data breach affects nearly 1,000 customers

NEW YORK: Mercedes-Benz USA said on Thursday (Jun 24) sensitive personal information of nearly 1,000 customers and interested buyers was inadvertently made accessible on a cloud storage platform.

No Mercedes-Benz system was compromised and no files were maliciously misused, the company added.

The data accidentally made accessible comprised self-reported credit scores, driver license and social security numbers and credit card information which was entered by customers and interested buyers on dealer and company websites between January 2014 and June 2017.

Mercedes said any individual who had credit card information, a driver's license number or a social security number included in the data will be offered a complimentary two-year subscription to a credit monitoring service.