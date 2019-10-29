Merck, Pfizer spur S&P 500 to record high; Alphabet weighs on Nasdaq

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat earnings from drugmakers Merck and Pfizer, while disappointing quarterly profit from Google-parent Alphabet kept the Nasdaq firmly in the negative territory.

At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 48.19 points, or 0.18per cent, at 27,138.91, while the S&P 500 was up 5.47 points, or 0.18per cent, at 3,044.89. The Nasdaq Composite was down 16.34 points, or 0.20per cent, at 8,309.64.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)