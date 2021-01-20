Merck KGaA, GSK suffer lung cancer drug setback

Merck KGaA's drug development programme has suffered a setback with the most important clinical trial of its cancer drug hopeful bintrafusp alfa stopped because the treatment does not appear to work.

FRANKFURT: Merck KGaA's drug development programme has suffered a setback with the most important clinical trial of its cancer drug hopeful bintrafusp alfa stopped because the treatment does not appear to work.

The halt also puts a damper on the oncology ambitions of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, which is co-developing the drug with Merck under a 2019 agreement that could have seen it pay up to 3.7 billion euros (US$4.5 billion) to the German company.

In a statement on Wednesday, Merck KGaA said the late-stage trial dubbed INTR@PID Lung 037, testing the novel drug against U.S. namesake Merck & Co's bestseller Keytruda in newly diagnosed cases of a certain type of lung cancer, would be discontinued.

It said independent supervisors concluded the drug was unlikely to show the desired efficacy.

Merck KGaA's shares dropped as much as 7per cent but had pared losses to trade 3.3per cent lower at 1355 GMT.

Keytruda dominates a class of immunotherapies known as checkpoint inhibitors, and is expected to generate US$17 billion in revenues this year.

Merck KGaA and Merck & Co Inc, known as MSD outside North America, share historic roots but have been under separate ownership since World War One.

The bintrafusp alfa drug is a so-called fusion protein designed to trigger both checkpoint inhibition and another immune response booster known as TGF-beta-inhibtion.

While several other experimental drugs are based on TGF-beta-inhibtion, the combination is a unique approach in the pharma industry.

(US$1 = 0.8264 euros)

