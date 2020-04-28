Merck profit rises, cuts 2020 forecast over COVID-19 uncertainty

Merck & Co Inc on Tuesday posted a 10.4per cent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of cancer therapy Keytruda, but the drugmaker lowered its 2020 profit forecast due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company now expects its full-year adjusted profit forecast to be in the range of US$5.17 to US$5.37 per share, down from its prior estimates of between US$5.62 and US$5.77 per share.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to US$3.22 billion, or US$1.26 per share, in the quarter, from US$2.92 billion, or US$1.12 per share, a year earlier.

