Merck profit surges on strong sales of Keytruda, vaccines

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a 56.4per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for its Keytruda immunotherapy, the dominant treatment for lung cancer, as well as higher sales of its vaccines.

REUTERS: U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a 56.4per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for its Keytruda immunotherapy, the dominant treatment for lung cancer, as well as higher sales of its vaccines.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to US$2.67 billion, or US$1.03 per share, from US$1.71 billion, or US$0.63 per share, a year ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales rose 12.4per cent to US$11.76 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$10.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)