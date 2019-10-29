Merck quarterly profit falls on deal-related charge

Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by a US$982 million charge related to its acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics.

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Net income fell to US$1.90 billion, or 74 cents per share, from US$1.95 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to US$12.40 billion from US$10.79 billion.

