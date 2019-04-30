Merck's first-quarter profit beats on Keytruda boost

Merck & Co Inc reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its earnings and sales forecasts for the year, thanks to surging sales of its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda.

REUTERS: Merck & Co Inc reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its earnings and sales forecasts for the year, thanks to surging sales of its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda.

Merck's shares rose 2 percent after the company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of US$4.67 - US$4.79, up from its prior forecast of US$4.57 to US$4.72.

Advertisement

Keytruda has driven much of Merck's recent growth as it maintains its lead as an initial treatment for advanced lung cancer, the most lucrative oncology market. Following positive data, the drug is also expected to become the standard-of-care for some advanced kidney cancer patients.

Sales of the drug rose 55 percent to US$2.27 billion.

Excluding items, Merck earned US$1.22 per share, beating the analysts' average expectation of US$1.06 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Merck said net income rose to US$2.92 billion, or US$1.12 per share, in the first quarter from US$736 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company had taken a US$1.4 billion charge in the comparable quarter related to a collaboration with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd.

Sales rose to US$10.81 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$10.48 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)