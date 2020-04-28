Merck sees US$2.1 billion hit to full-year sales from coronavirus pandemic

Merck & Co Inc on Tuesday posted a 10.4per cent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of cancer therapy Keytruda, but the drugmaker lowered its 2020 profit forecast due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Merck & Co Inc warned of a US$2.1 billion hit to its 2020 revenue on Tuesday as social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hammer sales of medically administered drugs including its blockbuster Keytruda treatment.

Roughly 66per cent of its revenue comes from such drugs that need a patient to visit a doctor's office, the company said, adding that the estimate included US$400 million in losses at its animal health business.

"The company anticipates reduced demand for its physician-administered products while pandemic-related access measures remain in place," Merck said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell 2.4per cent after the company also said it was suspending its share buyback program.

However, Merck beat analysts' estimates for profit and sales in the first quarter on strong Keytruda sales.

Merck said it saw a slight benefit as customers stocked up on some of its products, including animal health drugs as well as its Gardasil vaccine to prevent cancers associated with the human papillomavirus

Sales of Keytruda jumped 45per cent in the first quarter to US$3.28 billion. Total sales grew 11.5per cent to US$12.06 billion, beating estimates of US$11.46 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to US$3.22 billion, or US$1.26 per share, in the quarter from US$2.92 billion, or US$1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Merck earned US$1.50 per share, beating estimates of US$1.34 per share.

The company now expects full-year adjusted profit of US$5.17 to US$5.37 per share, down from its prior estimate of US$5.62 to US$5.77 per share.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)