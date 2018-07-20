Merkel says ThyssenKrupp structure is a commercial matter

The structure of German submarines-to-lifts conglomerate ThyssenKrupp is a commercial matter, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

The company's chairman and chief executive both resigned this month following pressure from activist shareholders demanding a restructuring of the conglomerate.

"In the end it is a commercial decision," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)

