Merkel says ThyssenKrupp structure is a commercial matter

BERLIN: The structure of German submarines-to-lifts conglomerate ThyssenKrupp is a commercial matter, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

The company's chairman and chief executive both resigned this month following pressure from activist shareholders demanding a restructuring of the conglomerate.

"In the end it is a commercial decision," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

