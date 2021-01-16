Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties
Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.
Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)