Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties

Business

Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties

Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.

Photo illustration of Signal messaging app
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone, in front of the same displayed same logo, in this illustration taken, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bookmark

REUTERS: Messaging app Signal said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties and working to restore the service.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark