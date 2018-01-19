MetLife, US regulators agree to set aside legal fight

The U.S. government and MetLife announced on Thursday they would jointly be seeking to dismiss an appeal over whether the insurance company should face stricter oversight as a key part of the financial system.

MetLife and the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a top federal panel of financial regulators, filed a joint motion to dismiss an earlier FSOC appeal.

MetLife had challenged in court an earlier FSOC decision, under President Barack Obama, to impose stricter rules on the company as a "systemically important financial institution." The new agreement ensures MetLife will not face those heightened restrictions.​

