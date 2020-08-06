MetLife quarterly profit nosedives on lower premiums, private equity losses

REUTERS: US insurer MetLife on Wednesday (Aug 5) posted a 43 per cent drop in quarterly adjusted earnings, spurred by declining premium income and private equity investment losses.

Adjusted earnings fell to US$758 million in the second quarter from US$1.3 billion a year earlier, MetLife said. Excluding items, MetLife earned 83 cents per share compared with US$1.46 per share a year ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts estimated earnings of 91 cents per share for the second quarter ending Jun 30, according to Factset, the company said.

Premiums and fees dropped 13 per cent to US$10.4 billion, from US$12 billion a year ago.

Adjusted premiums and fees in MetLife's US retirement income unit dropped 58 per cent, to US$511 million from US$1.2 billion a year earlier, mainly because of lower activity in its business that takes over corporate pension assets.

MetLife's net investment income was US$4.1 billion, down 13 per cent from US$4.7 billion a year ago. The decline was driven by a loss in variable investment income, reflecting a reporting lag from the first quarter for private equity results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The decline in our private equity portfolio was squarely within our expectations," MetLife Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf said in a statement.

MetLife's businesses include group workplace life insurance programs.

MetLife said it had higher COVID-related claims during the quarter, but did not provide specifics. The disease's effects in the third quarter would be largely offset by underwriting margins, the company said.

MetLife reported US$710 million in net derivative losses, compared with US$724 million in derivative gains a year ago.

Adjusted earnings at most of MetLife's businesses including the US, Asia and Latin America, dropped from the previous year because of declining variable investment income.

MetLife's EMEA unit reported an adjusted profit of US$116 million, up 51 per cent from US$77 million a year ago, driven by favorable underwriting and expense margins, the company said.

