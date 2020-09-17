MetLife to buy Versant Health for US$1.68 billion

Insurer MetLife Inc has agreed to buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for US$1.68 billion from an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners and FFL Partners, it said on Thursday.

A MetLife Inc building is shown in Irvine, California
FILE PHOTO: A MetLife Inc building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC11CA942300

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

