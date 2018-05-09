MetLife to provide pension benefits to 41,000 FedEx retirees through annuity

MetLife Inc has entered into an agreement to provide pension benefits for about 41,000 FedEx Corp retirees and beneficiaries, through a group annuity, the insurer said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: MetLife Inc has entered into an agreement to provide pension benefits for about 41,000 FedEx Corp retirees and beneficiaries, through a group annuity, the insurer said on Tuesday.

The FedEx group annuity deal, which MetLife expects will close on May 10, includes about US$6 billion in pension obligations, the insurer said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)