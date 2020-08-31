Mexican airline Interjet to boost domestic flights

MEXICO CITY: Mexican airline Interjet said on Sunday it will increase the number of routes and frequency of its domestic flights starting in September, including boosting travel options to the country's northern states and popular tourist destinations.

Interjet, one of Mexico's three biggest airlines with a portfolio of more than 50 routes, said it will enforce health and safety measures and also offer its passengers free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In July, Interjet received a US$150 million capital injection to help it through a major restructuring in a bid to offset the crisis in the airline sector as the coronavirus pandemic choked global travel.

