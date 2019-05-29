Mexican authorities raid ex-Pemex chief Lozoya's home: lawyer

Business

Mexican authorities raid ex-Pemex chief Lozoya's home: lawyer

Mexican authorities raided the home of the former chief executive officer of state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, on Tuesday night when he was not home, his lawyer Javier Coello said in an interview with Milenio Television.

Emilio Lozoya, former chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) attends a news confere
Emilio Lozoya, former chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) attends a news conference at a hotel after he leaves Mexico's attorney general's office, in Mexico City, Mexico August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Bookmark

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities raided the home of the former chief executive officer of state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, on Tuesday night when he was not home, his lawyer Javier Coello said in an interview with Milenio Television.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark