Mexican authorities raid ex-Pemex chief Lozoya's home: lawyer
Mexican authorities raided the home of the former chief executive officer of state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, on Tuesday night when he was not home, his lawyer Javier Coello said in an interview with Milenio Television.
MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities raided the home of the former chief executive officer of state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, on Tuesday night when he was not home, his lawyer Javier Coello said in an interview with Milenio Television.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue)