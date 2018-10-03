Mexican steel industry urges fix to US tariff dispute

Mexico's top steel industry association on Tuesday urged the country's government to resolve an ongoing tariff dispute with the Trump administration before a new trilateral trade deal is signed.

Wire rods are pictured at Kalisch Steel factory in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
FILE PHOTO: Wire rods are pictured at Kalisch Steel factory in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Steel industry group Canacero said in a statement it "viewed with concern" that the "serious situation" affecting the steel industry remained unresolved, months after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Paul Simao)

Source: Reuters

