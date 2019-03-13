Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels

Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said on Tuesday it had approved the Walt Disney Co's purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets, subject to certain conditions, including the sale of Fox Sports channels.

A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New
A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"As the accumulation (of market power) is considerable, the finding was that measures of conduct would not be enough, so structural measures were chosen, as occurred in other parts of the world," the IFT said in a statement.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

