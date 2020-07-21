Mexico courts companies to lure business from Asia under new trade deal

MEXICO CITY: Mexico has spoken to a host of foreign companies, particularly steelmakers, in an effort to lure business from Asia to capitalise on a new North American trade deal, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) took effect at the beginning of this month and replaced its quarter-century-old predecessor as the coronavirus pandemic wallops the global economy and international trade.



