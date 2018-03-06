Mexico economy minister says NAFTA must remain a trilateral accord

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Tuesday ruled out talk of a bilateral trade treaty with the United States, saying the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is currently being renegotiated, must remain a three-country accord.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose for a photo during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Guajardo also said in a local TV interview that if the U.S. government were to push ahead with metals tariffs that included Mexico, the country would be forced to respond with politically targeted tit-for-tat responses.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

