Mexico's America Movil fined 1.3 billion pesos by telecom regulator: filing

America Movil, the telecoms giant controlled by the family of Mexican bilionaire Carlos Slim, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had been fined 1.3 billion pesos (US$69.53 million) by Mexico's telecom regulator.

MEXICO CITY: America Movil, the telecoms giant controlled by the family of Mexican bilionaire Carlos Slim, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had been fined 1.3 billion pesos (US$69.53 million) by Mexico's telecom regulator.

The company said it had been fined for allegedly failing to comply with a requirement to share information about the availability of its telecom infrastructure, such as posts and ducts. America Movil said it would explore its legal options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 18.6980 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Julia Love and Lizbeth Diaz; editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)