Mexico's President says will comply with public vote to halt brewery project
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said his government will comply with a public consultation to halt the construction of U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc's more than US$1 billion brewery project in the border city of Mexicali.
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said his government will comply with a public consultation to halt the construction of U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc's more than US$1 billion brewery project in the border city of Mexicali.
"The citizens of Mexicali decided and we will comply with their will," Lopez Obrador said.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daniel Wallis)