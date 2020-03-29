Mexico's President says will comply with public vote to halt brewery project

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said his government will comply with a public consultation to halt the construction of U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc's more than US$1 billion brewery project in the border city of Mexicali.

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said his government will comply with a public consultation to halt the construction of U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc's more than US$1 billion brewery project in the border city of Mexicali.

"The citizens of Mexicali decided and we will comply with their will," Lopez Obrador said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daniel Wallis)