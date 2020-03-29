Mexico's President says will comply with public vote to halt brewery project

Business

Mexico's President says will comply with public vote to halt brewery project

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said his government will comply with a public consultation to halt the construction of U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc's more than US$1 billion brewery project in the border city of Mexicali.

Bottles of the beer, Corona, a brand of Constellation Brands Inc., sit on a supermarket shelf in Lo
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of the beer, Corona, a brand of Constellation Brands Inc., sit on a supermarket shelf in Los Angeles, California April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Bookmark

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said his government will comply with a public consultation to halt the construction of U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc's more than US$1 billion brewery project in the border city of Mexicali.

"The citizens of Mexicali decided and we will comply with their will," Lopez Obrador said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark