Mexico says no date set for next NAFTA ministerial meeting

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday that there is no date set for the next North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) ministerial meeting, but added that his technical negotiating team was in Washington.

Guajardo said that he could not rule out that talks with the United States and Canada to rework the trade accord continue after Mexico's July 1 presidential election.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)