Mexico says no date set for next NAFTA ministerial meeting

Mexico says no date set for next NAFTA ministerial meeting

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday that there is no date set for the next North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) ministerial meeting, but added that his technical negotiating team was in Washington.

Mexico&apos;s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks during a news conference at Los Pinos pres
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Guajardo said that he could not rule out that talks with the United States and Canada to rework the trade accord continue after Mexico's July 1 presidential election.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

Source: Reuters

