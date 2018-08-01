MGM Resorts signs sports betting agreement with NBA

MGM Resorts International said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with the NBA to become the basketball league's first sports betting partner.

The multi-year deal with the NBA and WNBA will allow the casino chain to use their official names, logos and data streams across its hotels.

The agreement is for three years and at least US$25 million, ESPN reported.

MGM shares rose 2.5 percent in late afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

