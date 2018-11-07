Michael Kors misses revenue estimates as European sales take hit

Michael Kors Holdings recorded weaker sales at retail stores in Europe during the quarter ended September, causing the high-end handbag maker to report lower revenue than Wall Street was expecting.

Shares of the company fell 11.3 percent to US$50.97 in premarket trading on Wednesday following the news.

Revenue from Kors' European retail stores fell nearly 10 percent during the quarter ended September, leading to total retail revenue of US$643.9 million.

The result missed analysts' average estimate of US$661.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Kors has been reducing inventory at its European stores to create exclusivity for its products in a region where wealthy fashion consumers have long preferred local luxury brands from LVMH and Gucci parent Kering .

In order to better compete with peers in Europe, Kors is spending over US$2 billion to buy Italian luxury designer Versace.

Kors said quarterly net income attributable to the company fell to US$137.6 million from US$202.9 million a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 9.3 percent to US$1.25 billion, falling short of analysts' expectations of US$1.26 billion. The miss was the first since the quarter ended December 2016.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.27 per share, above analysts' estimates of US$1.10 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)