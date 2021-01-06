Michelin plans to scrap up to 2,300 jobs over three years, no layoffs
French tyre maker Michelin said on Wednesday it would cut its workforce by up to 2,300 jobs over three years as part of a new simplification and competitiveness plan in France.
"The plan is part of a broad co-construction and social dialogue approach and will rely on negotiating a three-year framework agreement that will not entail any layoffs", the group said in a statement.
"The plan does not rely on plant closures", Michelin added.
