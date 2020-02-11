Michelin shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income

Shares in French tire maker Michelin fell on Tuesday after the company forecast a slightly lower operating income for 2020 and flagged uncertainty to its business from the coronavirus crisis in China.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Michelin Group is seen ahead of a news conference to present the company&a
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Michelin Group is seen ahead of a news conference to present the company's 2018 annual results in Paris, France, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Michelin shares were down 1.2per cent in early session trading, the worst-performing stock on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

