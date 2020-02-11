Michelin shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
Shares in French tire maker Michelin fell on Tuesday after the company forecast a slightly lower operating income for 2020 and flagged uncertainty to its business from the coronavirus crisis in China.
Michelin shares were down 1.2per cent in early session trading, the worst-performing stock on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)