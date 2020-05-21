Michigan Governor Whitmer reopens auto showrooms and retail by appointment
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday she signed a series of executive orders re-opening sectors of the economy across the state, including allowing retail and auto showrooms to resume operations by appointment.
Whitmer also said she was likely to extend the state's stay-at-home order in coming days.
She made the announcements ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump to a Ford Motor Co plant in Michigan making ventilators needed for COVID-19 patients.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Klayman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)