Michigan Governor Whitmer reopens auto showrooms and retail by appointment

DETROIT: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday she signed a series of executive orders re-opening sectors of the economy across the state, including allowing retail and auto showrooms to resume operations by appointment.

Whitmer also said she was likely to extend the state's stay-at-home order in coming days.

She made the announcements ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump to a Ford Motor Co plant in Michigan making ventilators needed for COVID-19 patients.

