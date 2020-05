Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast

Micron Technology Inc raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter on Wednesday to a range of US$5.2 billion to US$5.4 billion from US$4.6 billion to US$5.2 billion, sending its shares about 3per cent higher.

REUTERS: Micron Technology Inc raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter on Wednesday to a range of US$5.2 billion to US$5.4 billion from US$4.6 billion to US$5.2 billion, sending its shares about 3per cent higher.

The memory chipmaker said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/723125/000072312520000053/mu-20200527.htm that it expected adjusted earnings between 75 cents per share and 80 cents per share.

"We had strong demand from our customers – notably in the data center space – and that demand has been driven mostly due to the work-from-home economy, the increased load on the server infrastructure because of everyone working from home, entertaining from home," Sumit Sadana, Micron's chief business officer, told Reuters in an interview.

Sadana said Micron also saw increased sales of server chips to retailers expanding their e-commerce operations to handle extra demand while many physical retail locations were shuttered during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Micron also saw increased sales of laptop memory chips for work and education at home.

Analysts had expected a revenue of US$4.93 billion and adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

South Korean chip stocks rose on Thursday on Micron's third-quarter revenue guidance.

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the world's biggest memory chip maker, rose as much as 2.6per cent to 51,2000 won, while domestic rival SK Hynix gained 4.4per cent to 85,000 won by 0109 GMT. The benchmark KOSPI market was trading up 0.9per cent.

