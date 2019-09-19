Microsoft, energy stocks lift Wall Street at open

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates as expected but played down hopes of further monetary easing.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, boosted by Microsoft Corp and energy stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates as expected but played down hopes of further monetary easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.97 points, or 0.14per cent, at the open to 27,186.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.63 points, or 0.12per cent, at 3,010.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.20 points, or 0.20per cent, to 8,193.59 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

