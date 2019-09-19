Microsoft approves US$40 billion share repurchase program

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase program of up to US$40 billion.

REUTERS: Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase program of up to US$40 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.

The company's shares rose 1.3per cent to US$140.35 in after-market trading.

Microsoft, which said it would hold its annual shareholders meeting on Dec. 4, also declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, 11per cent higher than the preceding quarter.

The repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

The Redmond, Washington-based company returned US$7.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

