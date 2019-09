Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase programme of up to US$40 billion.

The share repurchase programme, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time, the company said.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)