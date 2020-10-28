Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the software company continued to benefit from a global shift to work and learning from home.

REUTERS: Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by growth in its flagship cloud computing business as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to work and learning from home.

The shift to work from home has accelerated adoption of cloud-based computing, benefiting companies such as Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud.

Microsoft said revenue in its "Intelligent Cloud" segment rose 20per cent to US$13 billion in the first quarter, with 48per cent growth in Azure. Analysts had expected revenue of US$12.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The value of Microsoft's future recurring revenue contracts for commercial cloud customers held steady at US$107 billion from the previous quarter and its proportion of one-time deals rose slightly. Investors often prefer recurring revenue contracts because they are more predictable over time.

Revenue from its personal computing division, which includes Windows software and Xbox gaming consoles, rose 6per cent to US$11.8 billion.

The company's revenue rose 12per cent to US$37.2 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimates of US$35.72 billion.

Net income rose to US$13.89 billion, or US$1.82 per share, from US$10.68 billion, or US$1.38 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.54 per share.

The software company's shares rose 1per cent to US$215.40 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Jane Lee in Oakland, California; Editing by Maju Samuel)