Microsoft beats second-quarter revenue estimates

Microsoft Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, supported by another strong performance from its flagship cloud computing platform, Azure.

REUTERS: Microsoft Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, supported by another strong performance from its flagship cloud computing platform, Azure.

The tech giant's revenue rose 13.7per cent to US$36.91 billion (28.1 billion pounds) in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimates of US$35.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to US$11.65 billion, or US$1.51 per share, from US$8.42 billion, or US$1.08 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/313nsSh)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

