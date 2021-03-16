Microsoft investigating issues with software services

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was investigating an access issue with its M365 services after hundreds of users reported problems with the company's workplace messaging app Teams and Office 365.

REUTERS: Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was investigating an access issue with its M365 services after hundreds of users reported problems with the company's workplace messaging app Teams and Office 365.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that more than 9,100 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 1,100 users posted about problems with Office 365.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)