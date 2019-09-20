Microsoft nominates GSK CEO Walmsley to board

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has nominated GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley to its board of directors.

The software company said former chairman of the board of management at BMW AG , Helmut Panke, will not seek a re-election to the board after his current term expires.

Charles Noski, former vice chairman of AT&T Inc and Bank of America Corp , is also leaving the board.

The company's annual shareholder meeting is due on Dec.4.

Shares of the company were up 1.84per cent in after-market trading after rising to a record high during the regular trading hours after it announced a US$40 billion share buyback plan.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

