Microsoft profit, revenue beat estimates on cloud growth

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, fueled by its Azure cloud computing unit and the continued shift to the subscription version of its Office software.

Shares rose 3 percent after the bell, adding to the about 23 percent gain so far this year. The shares touched a record high of US$125.85 during regular trading hours.

Under Chief Executive Satya Nadella, the company has spent the past five years shifting from reliance on its once-dominant Windows operating system to selling cloud-based services.

Azure, Microsoft's flagship cloud product, competes with market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide computing power to businesses.

But growth in the unit dipped to 73 percent in the latest reported quarter. Azure reported revenue growth of 76 percent in the company's fiscal second quarter.

Microsoft's so-called "intelligent cloud" unit, which contains its Azure services, posted revenue of US$9.65 billion, above Wall Street estimates of US$9.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 14 percent to US$30.57 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of US$29.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Earnings per share were US$1.14 versus expectations of US$1.

Net income rose to US$8.81 billion, or US$1.15 per share, from US$7.42 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

