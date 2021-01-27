Microsoft's strength in cloud computing boosts earnings, shares rise

LONDON: Microsoft beat Wall Street estimates for Azure revenue growth on Tuesday (Jan 26), as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to working and learning from home.

The company's shares, which gained about 41 per cent in 2020 as one of the "stay-at-home" winners, rose 6 per cent in extended trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shift to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated enterprises' switch to cloud-based computing, benefiting Microsoft and rivals such as Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit and Alphabet's Google Cloud.

Microsoft said revenue in its "Intelligent Cloud" segment rose 23 per cent to US$14.6 billion, with 50 per cent growth in Azure. Analysts had expected a 41.4 per cent growth in Azure, according to consensus data from Visible Alpha. Last quarter Azure grew 48 per cent.

The company bundles several sets of software and services such as Office and Azure into a "commercial cloud" metric that investors watch closely to gauge the company's progress in selling to large businesses.

Commercial cloud gross margins - a measure of the profitability of its sales to large businesses - were 71 per cent in the quarter, compared with 67 per cent a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue from its personal computing division, which includes Windows software and Xbox gaming consoles, rose 14 per cent to US$15.1 billion, driven by strong Xbox content and services growth, beating analysts' estimates of US$13.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Microsoft in November released two new Xbox consoles, its most visible non-work and non-school brand, but the hardware proved difficult to find as a global semiconductor shortage contributed to tight stocks as many retailers.

The software giant's overall revenue rose to US$43.08 billion in the second quarter ended Dec 31, from US$36.91 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of US$40.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.