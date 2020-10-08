Microsoft says investigating accessibility issues with 365 services

Microsoft Corp said https://twitter.com/MSFT365Status/status/1313914157243269121 on Wednesday it was investigating an issue affecting users' access to its 365 services, including Teams and Outlook.

"Users may see impact to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Outlook.com," the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/MSFT365Status.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 19,000 users were facing issues with Office 365 and over 18,000 incidents were reported involving Outlook.

