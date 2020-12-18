Microsoft says it found malicious software from SolarWinds in its systems
Microsoft said it detected a malicious version of software from SolarWinds inside the company but that its investigation so far showed no evidence hackers had used Microsoft systems to attack customers.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Chris Reese)