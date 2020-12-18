Microsoft says it found malicious software from SolarWinds in its systems

Microsoft says it found malicious software from SolarWinds in its systems

Microsoft said it detected a malicious version of software from SolarWinds inside the company but that its investigation so far showed no evidence hackers had used Microsoft systems to attack customers.

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

