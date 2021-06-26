Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

Business

Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

Microsoft said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

FILE PHOTO: Exterior view of SolarWinds headquarters in Austin
FILE PHOTO: The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

The company said it had found the compromise during its response to hacks by a team it identifies as responsible for earlier major breaches at SolarWinds and Microsoft.

(Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark