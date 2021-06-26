Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Microsoft said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

The company said it had found the compromise during its response to hacks by a team it identifies as responsible for earlier major breaches at SolarWinds and Microsoft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Chris Reese)