Microsoft to invest US$1.1 billion in Mexico over next five years: CEO

Business

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest US$1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses a news conference in Berlin
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Nadella said the investment is "focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country".

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

