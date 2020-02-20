Microsoft to invest US$1.1 billion in Mexico over next five years: CEO

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest US$1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY: Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest US$1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

Nadella said the investment is "focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country".

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Jan Harvey)