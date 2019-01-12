Microsoft wins US$1.76 billion defense contract: Pentagon

Business

Microsoft wins US$1.76 billion defense contract: Pentagon

Microsoft Corp has been awarded a five-year contract worth US$1.76 billion for delivering enterprise services for the Defense Department, Coast Guard and intelligence services, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California
The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reporting by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)

Source: Reuters

