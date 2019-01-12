Microsoft wins US$1.76 billion defense contract: Pentagon
Microsoft Corp has been awarded a five-year contract worth US$1.76 billion for delivering enterprise services for the Defense Department, Coast Guard and intelligence services, the Pentagon said on Friday.
WASHINGTON: Microsoft Corp has been awarded a five-year contract worth US$1.76 billion for delivering enterprise services for the Defense Department, Coast Guard and intelligence services, the Pentagon said on Friday.
(Reporting by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)